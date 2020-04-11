Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Watch: Several Vols Coaches Send Out Supportive Message to Tennessee Players

Matthew Ray

It has been almost a month since Tennessee's players and coaches were able to meet together. We have seen VFL's join in virtual meetings, but team morale and staying on top of the prescribed strength and conditioning regime is key.

Today, several of Tennessee's coaches took to social media to send out a message to their players during this time. A.J. Artis has filled the void left by the departure of Craig Fitzgerald, as Jeremy Pruitt works on a full-time hire. Artis is the presumed favorite. Artis tweeted the video from his social media account and featured OLB Coach Shelton Felton, WR Coach Tee Martin, and Offensive Line Coach Will Friend.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Instant Reaction: Vols land dynamic athlete Roc Taylor

Instant Reaction: Vols land dynamic athlete Roc Taylor

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Coach's Corner: Endless Opportunities Await Fast-Rising Shelton Felton as OLB Coach

A look at Tennessee's OLB Coach Shelton Felton heading into 2020

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Best Plays of 2019: No. 4 Josh Palmer's Leaping Touchdown Grab Against Kentucky

Best Plays of 2019: No. 4 Josh Palmer's Leaping Touchdown Grab Against Kentucky

Matthew Ray

Best Plays of 2019: Jauan Jennings Career Day Against South Carolina

A look at No. 5 on the countdown of best plays of 2019.

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Analysis: Vols Getting Versatile Jumbo Athlete in Roc Taylor Commitment

Analysis: Vols Getting Versatile Jumbo Athlete in Roc Taylor Commitment

Brandon Martin

Coveted Georgia Offensive Tackle Jakiah Leftwich Talks Vols, Recruitment

Jakiah Leftwich talks recruitment, Vols, and more

Matthew Ray

Nation's top 2021 CB has Vols Among Favorite Schools

Nation's top 2021 CB Tony Grimes has Vols Among Favorite Schools

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Watch: Luke Combs Debuts New Song in Tennessee Bill Dance Hat

Watch: Luke Combs Debuts New Song in Tennessee Bill Dance Hat

Matthew Ray

Vol Signee Morven Joseph Ready to 'Give My All for Tennessee'

Morven Joseph joins VR2 on SI for a Q&A

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Elite LB Greg Penn III has Vols on List of Favorites

A look at 2021 LB recruit Greg Penn's top list of schools.

Matthew Ray