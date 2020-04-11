Watch: Several Vols Coaches Send Out Supportive Message to Tennessee Players

It has been almost a month since Tennessee's players and coaches were able to meet together. We have seen VFL's join in virtual meetings, but team morale and staying on top of the prescribed strength and conditioning regime is key.

Today, several of Tennessee's coaches took to social media to send out a message to their players during this time. A.J. Artis has filled the void left by the departure of Craig Fitzgerald, as Jeremy Pruitt works on a full-time hire. Artis is the presumed favorite. Artis tweeted the video from his social media account and featured OLB Coach Shelton Felton, WR Coach Tee Martin, and Offensive Line Coach Will Friend.