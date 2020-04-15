Coach's Corner: Ansley Could Have All of the Answers for Vols Defense in 2020

Derrick Ansley left the NFL ranks to rejoin Jeremy Pruitt in Knoxville ahead of the 2019 season, in a hire that was considered a major coup. Ansley left his position as Defensive Backs Coach for the Oakland Raiders to become the Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach in Knoxville. We take a look at Ansley in this coach's corner.

Facts

This is Ansley's second stint at Tennessee, with his first one being in 2012 under Derek Dooley as the Defensive Backs Coach. Ansley has since coached Defensive Backs at Kentucky (2013-15), Alabama (2016-17), and Oakland (2018). During Ansley's stint at Kentucky, he helped the Wildcats turn the corner defensively, and he played a key role in the development of NFL Draft pick, Mike Edwards. Ansley's time at Alabama coincided with Pruitt's stint as defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide, and the two were extremely successful together. Ansley was the coach of a position group that produced six NFL Draft selections, multiple All-American's, and national award winners, during his two-year stint. Ansley's prowess on the recruiting trail showed during this time as well, as he was listed as the primary recruiter for highly coveted prospects like Henry Ruggs and Jedrick Wills, who could both go in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. Tennessee's defense improved under Ansley in 2019. The Vols allowed 27.9 points per game in 2018 but cut that to 21.7 in 2019. The Tennessee defense forced 15 interceptions, compared to 9 the year before. Ansley's impact as players become acclimated to the system was certainly felt.

Strengths

Ansley is a superb recruiter which is a great strength for his own career trajectory, as he can consistently win battles to bring in players with the ability to plug and play on the defensive side of the ball for him. Ansley's overall knowledge of Pruitt's defensive system is another key strength. Pruitt was successful at every single stop before Tennessee, and the two years Ansley got to spend with him at Alabama are key in Knoxville. Ansley's ability to teach technique and consistently get guys in the right place to make plays are arguably his biggest strength. At the cornerback position, Tennessee played Warren Burrell, Alontae Taylor, Kenneth George, and Bryce Thompson, while Taylor and Thompson saw a large number of reps, George and Burrell produced without a noticeable change in production. Across the secondary, Shawn Shamburger had a breakout season, while Freshman Jaylen McCollough played a big role down the backstretch for Tennessee. Ansley is a seasoned DB in his own right, as he started 40 consecutive games for Troy, and he was an all-conference player.

Questions

Can Ansley help Tennessee reach the elite defensive level required to win in the SEC? This is the biggest question facing him in 2020. The Tennessee defense returns a bulk of production with Emmitt Gooden returning from injury. The Vols lost Darrell Taylor, Nigel Warrior, and Daniel Bituli to eligibility, but have the players to replace these seniors, even if it is by committee. Pruitt's demands defensively are strenuous, but Ansley seems to be the perfect person for the job. Year 2 for Ansley is year 3 for Pruitt, and it always proves to be a pivotal year for SEC coaches. Can Ansley replace Bituli, Warrior, and Taylor with the coveted talents already on the roster? JJ Peterson was the highest-ranked signee in Tennessee's 2018 class, but he has yet to breakthrough on the field. He has the opportunity to fill in for Bituli, or he could be surpassed by one of the four-star freshmen coming in. Jaylen McCollough looks poised to step in for Warrior, but Keshawn Lawrence could make competition across the secondary interesting. While Tyler Baron has been deemed by many as the replacement for Taylor, Matthew Butler, and Morven Joseph add intrigue to the position. Ansley has an opportunity to elevate the Vols defense to new heights in his second year, but only time will tell if he can.

featured image via Rocky Top Insider