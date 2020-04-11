Coach's Corner: Endless Opportunities Await Fast-Rising Shelton Felton as OLB Coach

Shelton Felton joined Jeremy Pruitt's inaugural staff in an off-field role in 2018. The South Georgia native was one of the fastest-rising coaches in America, and this hire portrayed that even more. Felton only stayed at Tennessee for one year before he left for an on-field position at Akron. Felton returned to Knoxville for the 2020 season to replace Chris Rumph, who left for the NFL. As always, in the coach's corner, we will take a look at the facts surrounding Felton, his strengths, and the biggest question marks he will face in 2020.

The Facts

Felton is one of the fastest rising coaches in America. He has extensive ties to high schools in South Georgia from the time he spent at Colquitt, Dooly, and Crisp County High Schools. Felton's last season in high school saw him lead Crisp County to a 13-1 record. Felton would then spend two years at UTC, and he would become the assistant head coach in year two. Felton would then leave to join Pruitt's inaugural 2018 staff, then spent one year at Akron as linebackers coach, only to return to Tennessee for another stint. Felton's extensive ties to South Georgia make him one of the most important pieces to Jeremy Pruitt's staff. Felton will have an opportunity to shine on the recruiting trail, and on the field as a coach in 2020.

Strengths

Felton is obviously a brilliant mind. He has soared up the coaching ranks, similar to that of his boss, Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt trusted Felton enough to move him straight back into an on-field position as soon as one became available. Felton's biggest strength is his youth and energy. Tennessee is heavily involved with multiple top-ranked edge rushers in the 2021 class, so he has an opportunity to shape his position group the way he wants. He has Morven Joseph and Tyler Baron coming into the room from the 2020 class, to add to breakout star Kivon Bennett and Roman Harrison. Felton's ability to relate to and develop players is key for his success on Rocky Top. Felton developed four-star All-American Linebacker Quay Walker at Crisp County, and he was key in Akron linebacker's John Lako becoming an all-conference selection during his one year stint with the Zips. Felton's opportunities are endless at this point in his career, and he has a chance to grow under Jeremy Pruitt, who has built a nice resume of polished edge rushers.

Questions

Can Felton become the guy who takes the Tennessee pass rush to the next level? This season will be a work in progress, but Kivon Bennett flashed production at times, and Roman Harrison's untapped potential could be unleashed as he is mentored by another South Georgia native. Pruitt will play a key role with this group as well, which will alleviate some pressure on Felton. The biggest question for Felton, is can he recruit at an elite level? Tennessee's active involvement with multiple top 100 prospects at the outside linebacker position leaves Felton in a precarious situation. If he can recruit effectively, his stock as a coach will only continue to soar, but should he swing and miss, it could prove to be an uphill battle. To gain ground in the SEC and Jeremy Pruitt's staff, you have to recruit and recruit well.

featured image via Rocky Top Insider