VFL Dustin Colquitt Finds New NFL Home

Dustin Colquitt holds the all-time franchise record for games played with 238 for the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Chiefs released him after 15 seasons, and a Super Bowl Victory last season, now Colquitt has been signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colquitt has 1,124 punts for 50,393 yards, a 44.8-yard average. He has had 98 touchbacks with 462 of his punts going inside the 20-yard line, third-most in NFL history, according to the Steelers press report.

Colquitt was a third-round selection in 2005 for the Chiefs, an extremely high pick for a punter. Now, Colquitt, a generational punter, will get a chance to punt where his father did.

Craig Colquitt, Dustin's father, punted on two of the Steelers Superbowl teams, over the course of 6 seasons.

The Steelers cut Jordan Berry to make a roster spot for Dustin Colquitt.

Coming out of college, Colquitt was a two-time All-SEC selection, a first-team all-American, and as a pro, he has been selected to two Pro Bowls and has won a Super Bowl.