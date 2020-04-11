Elite LB Junior Colson High on Vols, Updates Recruitment Ahead of Looming Decision

Junior Colson is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2021 class. The versatile defender from Ravenwood (TN) is the ideal blend of athleticism and IQ to project as a top prospect for multiple schools, which is why he holds over 30 Division 1 offers. Colson talks about his recruitment and more, here.

Colson said on his recruitment, "It has been crazy times. I have been staying in contact with Tennessee, Michigan, LSU, Oregon, Virginia, Miami, and Louisville. All of these schools are high up on me. I talk to the head coaches and sometimes all the way down to the GA's. It has been a good process trying to narrow my lists down and build relationships with these schools."

Coaches are forced to be creative during this time, and Colson said of how he is communicating, "A lot of FaceTime. A lot of these schools FaceTime me a lot. We go through how they are going to coach me, how I play, we text some, but we facetime a lot. I am a FaceTime type of guy."

Colson's parents, who are very active in his recruitment, have used this time to further their relationships with coaches as well. He said, "They have been on facetime with every coach. They have asked questions. They have all of the certain types of questions they want answers to. They have different questions every week, and the coaches are able to answer that. We did academics, and we have had academic coaches get on here and talk about how this process works."

Colson has continued to develop a strong relationship with the Vols, an effort led by head coach Jeremy Pruitt. He said, "It has been great. I just FaceTimed coach Pruitt, and I FaceTime with almost every person on their defensive staff, some of their players are hitting me up, and recruits that are committed there are hitting me up. They have all converged"

Colson is very familiar with one recruited committed to the Vols, Walker Merrill. He said, "He is a tremendous receiver. I believe he is the best receiver out right now, even though the rankings do not prove it. I have seen him play and I know his skills. He is one of the best receivers. I have known him since fourth grade, and he is one of my best friends. He was one of the first people I met when I moved to America, and I have been wanting to play with him again."

One other school prioritizing Colson is the University of Michigan, and they hold a special spot for his family. Colson said, "It has been my family's favorite school. I have been wearing Michigan since I came to America. I love Michigan. I love the program. I love the coaches. The relationship has been growing since I got an offer from them. The linebackers coach, I love him, and he is a great dude to be coached by. "

Colson has had a timeline to decide in late May, and he is planning to stick to that, as he said, "I am still deciding in late May. I will commit then, but I might still take all of my officials just to see. By then, I would have made my decision, and I would just take them to enjoy the process."

Colson is rated as the 80th overall prospect in the nation and the 4th overall outside linebacker, according to Rivals.com