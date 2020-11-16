SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Could Will Muschamp Be An Option for Jeremy Pruitt's Staff?

Matthew Ray

After almost five years of being South Carolina's head football coach, Will Muschamp is out the door and a free agent in the coaching world. Muschamp, formerly an elite defensive coordinator, will likely not stay unemployed for long, and it is a possibility that Jeremy Pruitt at least gives him a call. 

Muschamp and Pruitt have never coached together, but the defensive-minded coaches have several connecting factors, and according to Lane Kiffin, "they all have the same father."

Despite not coaching together, Pruitt and Muschamp are at least friends. Earlier this year, it was revealed the duo was in a group text message with Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart. 

At the time, Kiffin said, "We are in a group text. Me, Kirby, Jeremy, and Will. I must have said something funny. I don't know. It's a pretty interesting group chat...a lot of stuff. Sometimes it's 'hey, how are you guys doing with COVID or a practice idea, just sharing with each other. Sometimes it's personal funny stuff. It's a pretty interesting group. Three good guys."

Kiffin was asked how the group formed, and he responded, "we all have the same father." Meaning Nick Saban. The group all served as assistant coaches under the best college football coach in the country at one point in time. While part of the group has worked together under Saban at different stops, Pruitt and Muschamp have not coached on the same sideline. However, it does seem possible it could happen at Tennessee. 

Tennessee moved on from Jimmy Brumbaugh after just four games for "philosophical differences", and given their coaching tree, it is unlikely that Pruitt would run into this with Muschamp, not to mention his off-field recruiting ties. 

Muschamp has had successful stops at LSU, Texas, and Auburn as a defensive coach, to go along with being on Saban's NFL staff in Miami, and while things have not worked out for him as a head coach, his buyout would allow him to get his feet back into a coordinator position with ease. Tennessee will need to fill Jimmy Brumbaugh's vacancy as defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator this off-season. While Muschamp has served as more of a hands-on linebacker coach, it would be trivial to think he would not be able to coach the defensive line or that Tennessee would not shuffle its staff to get him in place. 

Barring a catastrophic meltdown to end this season, along the lines of three 35-plus point losses to Auburn, Texas A&M, and Florida, and adding a loss to Vanderbilt, it is unlikely Jeremy Pruitt is not the coach at Tennessee heading into 2021. He has to get the staff in place that he feels he can win with going into year four, and Muschamp may provide that opportunity. 

Muschamp's hot-headed coaching style is never going to win the popular vote, but his track record as an assistant speaks for itself. His philosophy aligns with Jeremy Pruitt, his recruiting ties are extensive, and he simply may be the best name on the market in 2020. There is likely at least a month or two before Pruitt makes a final decision on his staff, but Muschamp will have plenty of suitors, and will likely at least get a call from Tennessee.  

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vols Open As Double-Digit Underdogs to Auburn

Vols Open As Double-Digit Underdogs to Auburn

Matthew Ray

Vols Freshman DB Becoming More of A Factor Coming Off Of Injury, Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update

Vols Freshman DB Becoming More of A Factor Coming Off Of Injury, Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update

Matthew Ray

2022 Tennessee target Ty Simpson talks Vols offense, recruitment, Mr. Football, gritty leadership and more

What does 2022 Vols target Ty Simpson think of Tennessee’s offense? What does he like from Clemson and Alabama? How does he answer the bell as a leader, even when injured? All those questions and more are answered here.

Jake Nichols

2021 Vols kicking commit J.T. Carver talks Vols special teams, relationships with Wilhoit and Simpson and what’s next at Tennessee

2021 Tennessee kicker commit J.T. Carver has worked with former Vols kicker James Wilhoit for three years. Hear what he had to say on that relationship, teammate Ty Simpson, and much more after the final game of his senior season.

Jake Nichols

Elite Vols LB Target Mondon Breaks Down Recruitment Just Days Before Announcing Decision

Elite Vols LB Target Mondon Breaks Down Recruitment Just Days Before Announcing Decision

Dale Dowden

Just In: Vols Ink Signature of Nation's Top 2021 PG Kennedy Chandler

Just In: Vols Ink Signature of Nation's Top 2021 PG Kennedy Chandler

Matthew Ray

Report: Eight Vols Assistant Coaches Reject Salary Cut Proposed by AD During Pandemic

Report: Eight Vols Assistant Coaches Reject Salary Cut Proposed by AD During Pandemic

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Volunteers1970

Vols Guard Johnson "Feels Extremely Prepared" to be a Day One Contributor

Vols Guard Johnson "Feels Extremely Prepared" to be a Day One Contributor

Matthew Ray

Vols Hoops Selected by Media To Win SEC Championship

The Tennessee Volunteers have been selected to finish first in the SEC for 2021

Matthew Ray

Pruitt: Vols Have 'Best Practice' with QB's and WR's on Wednesday

Pruitt: Vols Have 'Best Practice' with QB's and WR's on Wednesday

Matthew Ray