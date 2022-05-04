Coveted UCF Transfer WR Jaylon Robinson Sets Visit With Tennessee

On the heels of adding former five-star Bru McCoy via the transfer portal, it appears Tennessee is not finished looking to bolster its offense attack. Former UCF standout wide receiver Jaylon Robinson tells Volunteer Country that he is set to visit to Knoxville this weekend from May 6-8th.

Robinson played for Josh Heupel at UCF after transferring from Oklahoma ahead of the 2019 season. In his lone season under Heupel, which was shortened due to the COVID crisis, Robinson starred at the receiver position for the Golden Knights.

He hauled in 55 receptions for 979 yards and six touchdowns in ten games. Last fall, Robinson missed four games due to injury but still recorded six starts at wide receiver.

Despite Gus Malzahn’s run heavy attack, Robinson still totaled 322 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Vols have remaining spots left to add in the portal and a veteran speedster like Robinson would certainly pair well with Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Cedric Tillman in four wide receiver sets.

Robinson does have plenty of suitors, however. He has already used two official visits with stops made at TCU and Ole Miss. Georgia is becoming more involved in his recruitment as well.

This visit will be an important one for Tennessee as they will have an opportunity to showcase how Robinson will be used in the offense on Rocky Top, while also offering a chance to reconnect with his old coaches.