SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Just In: Jeremy Pruitt Announces Deangelo Gibbs to Sit Out 2020 Season.

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt just announced that his football team would not practice today, in attempt to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 this week, following a few more positive results in his program.

He answered questions following the announcement, and he was also asked about Georgia transfer DeAngelo Gibbs.

Pruitt said, "he’s still with the team but will focus on academics and sit this fall out." Pruitt noted that Gibbs was in a good spot academically.

Gibbs sat out last season following a transfer from Georgia. He was expected to factor into the Vols receiving room this fall, as the Vols look to replace Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway.

At this point in Gibbs' career, it becomes a concern if he will ever suit up for the Vols.

Gibbs played two seasons at Georgia, and he appeared in 13 contests for the Bulldogs, as a reserve defensive back, and he is yet to settle into a positive spot.

Gibbs was rated as a five-star prospect coming out of high school.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Vols Cancel Practice for Friday to Mitigate Potential COVID-19 Outbreak

Breaking: Vols Football Cancel Practice for Friday to Mitigate Potential COVID-19 Outbreak

Matthew Ray

Auburn Commit J'Marion Gooch 'Hearing From Tennessee Almost Every Other Day'

King's Academy offensive lineman J'Marion Gooch updates his recruitment, talks Tennessee Volunteers.

Jake Nichols

Josh Palmer Says Vols' Fight and Spirit Won't Be Affected by Lack of Fan Attendance

The rising senior claims that his unique background gives him an unusual perspective regarding the possibility of playing in empty stadiums this fall...

Volunteer Country Staff

Chaney: 'A Lot of Competition' in the Tight End Group

The Tennessee Vols Tight End group has some uncertainties, but they are competing, according to Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney

Matthew Ray

Vols Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney Praises Young Receivers

Tennessee Vols Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney is very excited about the new talent that will be showcased in Neyland Stadium this year.

Volunteer Country Staff

Jim Chaney 'Pleased' with Harrison Bailey's Development, Shares Insight on Freshman QB

Tennessee Volunteers Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney shared thoughts on his QB room today, including Freshman Harrison Bailey

Matthew Ray

Watch: Derrick Ansley's Thursday Media Availability

Derrick Ansley fielded multiple questions during Thursday's media availability, including depth at LB, DB, and much more.

Matthew Ray

Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney praises Jarrett Guarantano, gives update on Vols' QB room

Jarrett Guarantano endured several ups and downs last season. But how will that translate to the field this year, especially with so much competition under center?

Jake Nichols

Butler: Vols Defensive Line 'Underachieved' in 2019

Tennessee Senior Defensive Lineman Matthew Butler shares why he believes Tennessee's defensive line underachieved in 2019

Matthew Ray

Report: Georgia Receiver Dominick Blaylock has Retorn ACL

https://www.si.com/college/georgia/the-dawg-walk/georgia-football-dominick-blaylock-retorn-acl

Matthew Ray