Just In: Jeremy Pruitt Announces Deangelo Gibbs to Sit Out 2020 Season.

Jeremy Pruitt just announced that his football team would not practice today, in attempt to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 this week, following a few more positive results in his program.

He answered questions following the announcement, and he was also asked about Georgia transfer DeAngelo Gibbs.

Pruitt said, "he’s still with the team but will focus on academics and sit this fall out." Pruitt noted that Gibbs was in a good spot academically.

Gibbs sat out last season following a transfer from Georgia. He was expected to factor into the Vols receiving room this fall, as the Vols look to replace Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway.

At this point in Gibbs' career, it becomes a concern if he will ever suit up for the Vols.

Gibbs played two seasons at Georgia, and he appeared in 13 contests for the Bulldogs, as a reserve defensive back, and he is yet to settle into a positive spot.

Gibbs was rated as a five-star prospect coming out of high school.