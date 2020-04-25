Watch: Darrell Taylor Reacts to NFL Draft Selection, Talks With New HC Pete Carroll

Darrell Taylor was selected 48th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of tonight's NFL Draft. Yesterday, I wrote that there was the buzz the Seahawks could trade back in the first round to grab Taylor after Peter Schrager included this in his final mock draft.

That did not happen, however, the Seahawks certainly wanted Taylor, as they moved up to 48th to take him at the midpoint of the second round. Below, he is welcomed to Seattle by his new head coach, Pete Carroll.

Caroll told Taylor, "We were waiting for you the whole way through. We’ve been sweating it out. We had to trade to get you. You notice that?”

Taylor did not get any air time during the Live feed from ESPN because he was not one of the 50 prospects who were mailed a media kit. However, he talked with the Seattle media after. You can watch that below: