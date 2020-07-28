Just In: Darrell Taylor Signs Rookie Contract with Seattle Seahawks

Darrell Taylor was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 48th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks, following a season where he led the Vols in tackles for loss and sacks. Taylor finished his senior season at Tennessee with 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Taylor's 8.5 sacks were good for second in the SEC.

Taylor agreed to terms with the Seahawks on his Rookie deal today, according to a report from NFL Network Analyst, Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero wrote, "The #Seahawks agreed to terms with second-round draft pick Darrell Taylor. He gets a $2,479,644 signing bonus."

Taylor's projected contract total, according to Spotrac, is $6,764,502.

Taylor could immediately step into a role in Seattle as one of their premier pass-rushers, as he has been widely considered one of the readiest edge rushers to come out of the college ranks in the 2020 draft class.

His NFL.com scouting report reads, "Powerful edge defender for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts with five-star traits, but three-star skill level at this point. He has the strength and leverage to anchor and stand his ground at the point of attack, but he needs to transform from a set-it-and-forget-it roadblock into a shed-and-tackle playmaker. His rush lacks instincts and counters, but he has shown the ability to explode and bend the edge sharply, which will get the attention of NFL evaluators. The toolbox has plenty in it, but additional development as a pass rusher might be the difference between functional backup or dangerous starter. "