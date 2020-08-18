Watch: Video Highlights of Day 1 of Tennessee's Fall Camp
Matthew Ray
Full video highlights of Day 1 of Tennessee's Fall Camp above.
Video and feature image courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communication
Matthew Ray
Full video highlights of Day 1 of Tennessee's Fall Camp above.
Video and feature image courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communication
The Big 10 and PAC-12 may have already pushed their seasons back in hopes of playing in the spring. But this video gives a hilarious nod to the SEC, ACC and Big 12’s decisions to go full steam ahead for this fall.
Jake Nichols