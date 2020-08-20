Photos from Day 2 of Tennessee's Fall Practice

Tennessee was back on the field for Day 2 of Fall Practice on Wednesday evening following a day off. Tennessee will be off this evening, but players will be allowed media availability.

Following Day 1 of Fall Camp, Pruitt said:

"It's great to be back out there on the field. It was really good for a lot of reasons. Our team has worked extremely hard since June 8 preparing for this opportunity. It was good to see them get out there and compete a little bit. It's been a very unusual summer, obviously, and I have to give a lot of credit to our medical staff here, who have put a fantastic plan together to give us an opportunity to do this. This is the first practice during this pandemic, so there's lot of things that we can learn from moving forward, so we're going to continue to do that. The situation obviously changes daily, and we've got to do a great job as a staff following the protocols that Dr. (Chris) Klenck and Jeronimo (Boche) have put together.

When it comes to football, it was exciting to see some of these guys run around out there and lots of things that we can improve on. Just a couple of updates from a roster standpoint, Baylen Buchanan is going to sit out this season based off of a medical issue that he's continued to work on. He's shown a lot of improvement there and he's going to continue to work hard to get better there, but he's not going to play this season. Jeremy Banks practiced with us today. Jeremy has done a fantastic job over the last nine months. He's really been an inspiration to me. For 20 minutes last year, (those are) 20 minutes Jeremy would love to have back. When we removed him from the football team, he didn't want to leave. He said coach, 'I came to Tennessee to get a degree. I've embarrassed myself, my family, and the only way that I can get that back is staying here and that's something that I would like to do.' We put a plan in place, and he's followed everything that we've asked him to do. I'm proud of him, where's he's at, making A's and B's, and really getting involved in the community. So we're excited that he's back and we're looking forward to him getting a second chance."