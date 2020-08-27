SI.com
Look: Photo Gallery from Tennessee's Wednesday Practice

Matthew Ray

Tennessee returned to the practice field today for Day Six of Fall practice. The Vols continue to prepare for their first game of the season on September 26th at Williams-Brice Stadium, during this unprecedented time. The practice was close to media, much like watching football will be vastly different in the fall with a limited capacity. Tennessee continues to work to prepare for these differences in the 2020 season. Below is a gallery from Day Six of Tennessee's fall practice. 

Earlier in the day during a media availability, senior wide receiver Josh Palmer said on the topic, "I have zero expectations (on fan attendance). Coming from Canada, when I played high school football there, we could count on our fans the number that came to our games. So, I am used to playing in front of a lot of people and I am used to playing in front of zero people. Well, not zero people, but close to none. It is going to be different, (in) an empty stadium, but it is something I'm used to, and it shouldn't affect the team in any other way.

Palmer continued saying, "obviously, we are going to miss the fans — having them there and that advantage. We'll have a little bit of fans there watching us. Our fight and our spirit is going to be the same whether fans are there or not.

All photos are courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communications Department.

Football

