Vols Defender Named As SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Matthew Ray

Deandre Johnson was one of the pleasant surprises of Tennessee's 31-27 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Johnson provided a spark off the edge and lived in South Carolina's backfield for 2.5 quarters. 

The big-performance was enough to earn him the honors of SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. 

A press release from the University states:

"Tennessee edge rusher Deandre Johnson picked up the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after the Vols' Week 1, 31-27 win at South Carolina, the conference announced Monday.

As the Vols picked up their seventh consecutive win that dates back to last season, Johnson's performance spearheaded a UT defense that staved off the pursuant Gamecocks that managed to knot the score on two occasions, before UT ultimately pulled away.

The Miami, Fla., native recorded a game-high 2.5 sacks, tying a career high, 2.5 tackles for loss, a career-best six tackles and forced a fumble as the Vols earned their first win in Columbia, S.C., since 2014. The 2.5 sacks led all SEC players in Week 1 and were the most by a Vol since Darrell Taylor had four against Kentucky on Nov. 10, 2018. Johnson's forced fumble in the second quarter stalled a Gamecocks drive, while two of his sacks came on third down, including a critical one in the fourth quarter.

The recognition marks Johnson's first collegiate honor and the 12th occasion a Vol has earned the distinction. The senior has appeared in 32 games for the Orange & White, making four starts."

Johnson will look to build on the performance on Saturday, when the 20th ranked Volunteers host Missouri at Noon ET on the SEC network. 

Football

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's First Press Conference of Missouri Week

Matthew Ray

11 Tennessee Freshmen See Time For Vols During S.C. Game, Show Plenty of Promise

The Tennessee Volunteers played 11 true freshmen

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Alvin Kamara takes pass for Saints’ first touchdown of SNF

https://twitter.com/saints/status/1310379251292672001?s=21

jnichols_2121

Reaction: Vols Top Targets, Commits Share Thoughts on Tennessee's Win Over South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt’s heartfelt statement proves again he’s the right man for the job at Tennessee

Tennessee’s 31-27 win over South Carolina was about more than just football, and Pruitt’s heartfelt acknowledgement of that says a lot about the growth he’s experienced on Rocky Top.

Jake Nichols

Game Balls: South Carolina

After a successful trip to South Carolina, the Vols are 1-0. Here are the game balls for the Tennessee victory.

Brandon Martin

Photos: A Look at Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Column: Despite "Inconsistency," Guarantano Showed Progression, Room for Further Improvement

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Will Be Without Two DL for Tonight's Contest Against South Carolina

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Tennessee releases celebration clip after South Carolina win

https://twitter.com/vol_football/status/1310063029246099457?s=21

jnichols_2121