Vols Defender Named As SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Deandre Johnson was one of the pleasant surprises of Tennessee's 31-27 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Johnson provided a spark off the edge and lived in South Carolina's backfield for 2.5 quarters.

The big-performance was enough to earn him the honors of SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

A press release from the University states:

"Tennessee edge rusher Deandre Johnson picked up the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after the Vols' Week 1, 31-27 win at South Carolina, the conference announced Monday.

As the Vols picked up their seventh consecutive win that dates back to last season, Johnson's performance spearheaded a UT defense that staved off the pursuant Gamecocks that managed to knot the score on two occasions, before UT ultimately pulled away.

The Miami, Fla., native recorded a game-high 2.5 sacks, tying a career high, 2.5 tackles for loss, a career-best six tackles and forced a fumble as the Vols earned their first win in Columbia, S.C., since 2014. The 2.5 sacks led all SEC players in Week 1 and were the most by a Vol since Darrell Taylor had four against Kentucky on Nov. 10, 2018. Johnson's forced fumble in the second quarter stalled a Gamecocks drive, while two of his sacks came on third down, including a critical one in the fourth quarter.

The recognition marks Johnson's first collegiate honor and the 12th occasion a Vol has earned the distinction. The senior has appeared in 32 games for the Orange & White, making four starts."

Johnson will look to build on the performance on Saturday, when the 20th ranked Volunteers host Missouri at Noon ET on the SEC network.