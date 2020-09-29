SI.com
Volunteer Country
Vols LB Deandre Johnson Reflects on Learning from Darrell Taylor

Matthew Ray

How Tennessee could replace Darrell Taylor in 2020 was going always to be a key part if the Vols could sustain their late-season success. 

On Saturday night, junior linebacker Deandre Johnson had a bit of a coming out party. The SEC defensive lineman of the week answered a bevy of questions today, including if he had taken anything from his predecessor's game and applied it to his. 

Johnson said, "oh, yeah, most definitely. Just learning how to get off the ball for sure. That guy there, his get off was amazing, just playing smart and learning how to use my hands. It was kind of sitting down and learning the game from him. It was very helpful." 

Johnson stepped into his bigger role in a big way, and he answered the call for Tennessee's pass-rush. 

He earned the title of SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week with 2.5 sacks, six tackles, and a forced fumble. Johnson's 2.5 sacks leads all of the SEC, and it was the most by a Vol since Darrell Taylor in November of 2018. 

Jeremy Pruitt said on Johnson, "I think Deandre has had a really good camp. He's one of the guys who has not missed a practice. He has been here everyday, and it showed. He's practiced well everyday. He is a guy that's been in our system for three years, has some maturity about him, has really worked hard this off-season. He's got to do it week in and week out. We need him to do that. 

