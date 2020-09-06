SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Just In:  Josh Dobbs Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers

Volunteer Country Staff

The Jacksonville Jaguars opted to waive former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs on Saturday morning after he was unable to make the organization’s final 53-man roster; however, after spending one year in Florida, Dobbs is now set to return to the place where his NFL career began. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly claimed the quarterback off of waivers after deciding to trade him to the Jaguars last season.

Dobbs was originally selected by the Steelers during the fourth round of 2017 NFL Draft after seeing his stock surge following a strong combine performance. The former Volunteer then saw limited action as a back-up quarterback for the team, and was never able to overtake legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the starting position. Over the course of his career, Dobbs has only appeared in five regular-season games, and he has completed 6 of 12 passes for 50 yards and one interception.

During his career at Tennessee, Dobbs capitalized off of being able to use both his legs and his arm. The former 4-star recruit threw for just shy of 3,000 yards during his senior season, and was also able to rack up 27 touchdowns. Dobbs also had a strong junior season, when the quarterback was able to earn roughly 2,300 yards through the air.

One of the most memorable plays during Dobbs’ career came during his senior season, when he threw a 43-yard hail mary pass to receiver Jauan Jennings in the endzone to stun the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The play put Dobbs ability to throw long-range passes on full display, in addition to showing his competitive will to win to the world.

The quarterback’s first game in his second stint with the Steelers will come next Sunday when the team will head north to play the New York Giants. The game will be televised by ESPN and is currently set to begin at 7:10ET.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sunday Notes from the Recruiting Trail

Matthew Ray

Elite Small Forward Jahmai Mashack Previews September 8th Decision

Elite Small Forward Jahmai Mashack Previews September 8th Decision

Matthew Ray

No. 3 Safety Terrion Arnold Talks Vols, Updates Recruitment

No. 3 Safety Terrion Arnold Talks Tennessee Vols, Updates Recruitment, and decision timeline

Matthew Ray

Long-Time Vols Commit Howard Talks Tennessee, Team Goals, and More After Senior Season Debut

Dale Dowden

JUST IN: Former Vols WR Marquez Callaway Makes Saints Final Roster

The former Tennessee Vols' first game in New Orleans will be next weekend.

Volunteer Country Staff

Pruitt Updates Health Status of Coveted Freshman Running Back

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Health Status of Coveted Freshman Running Back Len'Neth Whitehead

Matthew Ray

Vols Practice Hindered by COVID-19 Absences, Injuries with 44 Players Out

Jeremy Pruitt updated the status of his team, as he noted the Tennessee Volunteers had 44 players out today, leading them to cancel the scrimmage.

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Jauan Jennings Announces He Did Not Make 49ers Roster

Breaking: Jauan Jennings Announces He Did Not Make 49ers Roster

Volunteer Country Staff

Pruitt: Vols Cancel Scrimmage Due to 44 Players Out

Matthew Ray

Just In: Jacksonville Jaguars Release Josh Dobbs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs

Matthew Ray