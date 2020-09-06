Just In:  Josh Dobbs Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars opted to waive former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs on Saturday morning after he was unable to make the organization’s final 53-man roster; however, after spending one year in Florida, Dobbs is now set to return to the place where his NFL career began. The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly claimed the quarterback off of waivers after deciding to trade him to the Jaguars last season.

Dobbs was originally selected by the Steelers during the fourth round of 2017 NFL Draft after seeing his stock surge following a strong combine performance. The former Volunteer then saw limited action as a back-up quarterback for the team, and was never able to overtake legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the starting position. Over the course of his career, Dobbs has only appeared in five regular-season games, and he has completed 6 of 12 passes for 50 yards and one interception.

During his career at Tennessee, Dobbs capitalized off of being able to use both his legs and his arm. The former 4-star recruit threw for just shy of 3,000 yards during his senior season, and was also able to rack up 27 touchdowns. Dobbs also had a strong junior season, when the quarterback was able to earn roughly 2,300 yards through the air.

One of the most memorable plays during Dobbs’ career came during his senior season, when he threw a 43-yard hail mary pass to receiver Jauan Jennings in the endzone to stun the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. The play put Dobbs ability to throw long-range passes on full display, in addition to showing his competitive will to win to the world.

The quarterback’s first game in his second stint with the Steelers will come next Sunday when the team will head north to play the New York Giants. The game will be televised by ESPN and is currently set to begin at 7:10ET.