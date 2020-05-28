Volunteer Country
Watch: Josh Dobbs Talks NASA Externship, Love For Space

Matthew Ray

The nickname 'Astro Dobbs' did not come without reason for Josh Dobbs when he was an on and off-field star during his time in Knoxville.

Dobbs' love for space was as well documented as any fact around the Tennessee football program during his playing days in Knoxville. You could not watch a game without it being featured. 

Dobbs' love for space has not died down since his arrival in the NFL. In fact, he took time to do an externship with NASA. Now with the Jaguars, he took his talents to the space coast to spend time with the space program and was on hand for the recent launch, and he documented that with CBS 47 Action Sports Jax's, Stuart Webber. You can watch the video below: 

Dobbs finished his career with the Vols with a 23-12 record as a start including a 30 bowl record. He is the all-time leading rusher for QB's in rushing yards and touchdowns. 

Comments

