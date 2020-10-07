Early Season Success 'A Blessing' For Vols RB Chandler

After two weeks of play, Tennessee Senior running back, Ty Chandler, is leading the SEC in rushing yards with 176 yards. Chandler was available to the media on Tuesday, and he fielded multiple questions on the topic.

One of the reasons for Chandler's success is that in 32 carries, he has yet to have a negative carry. He was asked about that today, and said, "We definitely take pride in that, in being able to get back to the line of scrimmage. Getting more yards than what the play is blocked for, that's what we take pride in, that’s what's preached to us every day and that's what we try to do. That's what we focus on in practice. It's a big challenge (preventing negative plays)."

Chandler is coming off of a performance where he rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Missouri, but he will face a more difficult challenge on Saturday.

He spoke about the challenge Georgia presents. "A challenge we are looking forward to but, we have to accept the opportunity and get ready for it, just go seize the moment. They have a great defense, I'm looking forward to it, and I know the whole team is looking forward to it as well," Chandler told the media on Tuesday.

The challenge Georgia presents is not much different than Chandler has faced over the past three seasons. He said, "They always have a solid team, a good defense. That’s what I recall, but I also recall us being able to have success on some plays. That's what we got to be able to do, hone in on the details, focus up and take this week as another game and another opportunity to go out and get better."

Chandler's off to his best start yet, and he will look to continue it on Saturday. He was asked about what it meant to him to be the SEC's leading rusher, and he responded, "It's a blessing. I have to thank God and big shout out to my momma. And shout out to the offensive line, all those guys: Trey (Smith), Cade (Mays), Darnell (Wright), Jahmir (Johnson), BK (Brandon Kennedy), Wanya (Morris) and all those guys are doing a great job, and I want to give back to them. Work for them like they work for me.”

Chandler and Tennessee will take the field on Saturday at 3:30 ET on CBS to face the 3rd ranked Bulldogs.