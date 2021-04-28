Elite OL Addison Nichols Releases New Shortlist of Favorites

Tennessee has been in the mix for coveted Suwannee (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian dating back to Jeremy Pruitt's staff, however, the change at the helm in Knoxville has only helped the Vols pursuit, as Nichols has clicked with Glen Elarbee and Tennessee's new staff.

Today, Nichols released his top list of schools, and he included the Vols on the list, as he will now turn his attention towards official visits in the month of June, which will feature trips to all of his favorites.

"I text coach Elarbee every day," Nichols told VR2 on SI in J. "He is definitely one of my favorite coaches that I speak with, period. He is super personable, just a great guy. We will go over my film, and I really appreciate that from him."

"I really like this coaching staff," Nichols told VR2 on SI at the time. "With the whole thing that happened with the last coaching staff, Tennessee really took a dip on my last. After speaking with this coaching staff, seeing what they are about, connecting with them, and they are really back up there. That's why they are in my five again. I really like this staff and how they are trying to build this relationship with me."

If all of Nichols visits go according to plan, he will attempt to make a decision sometime before his college season.