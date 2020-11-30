FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Elite Tennessee QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

Author:
Publish date:

The early signing period for 2021 football recruits is quickly approaching. Tennessee's 2021 class is one of the most interesting classes in the country, as the Vols have had over the 25-limit for months now, and they have continued to target other prospects. It is unclear how the class will shake out, but Kaidon Salter has made his plans clear. 

Salter announced on Twitter that he will sign with the Volunteers on December 16th, the first day of the three day signing period. 

Salter is highly regarded by the Tennessee staff, and they are excited to get him in the boat. When he committed in May, he said of the Vols, "Tennessee stood out a lot, being able to watch their practice and having one-on-one time with the coaching staff," he said. "Coach (Chris) Weinke, CoachPruitt, Coach (Jim) Chaney, it was really great sitting down and talking to those three coaches right there. Just the relationship that we had, since the day that they offered, was real strong. The love for Tennessee is real great."

Salter added, ""Coach Weinke and Coach Chaney told me that I was the only quarterback that they wanted in the 2021 class. People were trying to commit. They wouldn't let them commit to see where I was going. That's just real love, it just shows that they wanted me. It was real love." 

The video above is highlights from Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day.

Cody Brown
