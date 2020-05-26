Volunteer Country
Watch: Eric Gray Shows Explosiveness With 66-Inch Running Box Jump

Matthew Ray

Eric Gray arrived at campus in Knoxville with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. Coming out of high school, Gray had one of the greatest prep careers in Tennessee history, and he had the hardware to show for it. Gray was a 3-time Mr. Football Award Winner, a 2-time Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, and held the all-time time record for most touchdowns in a career with 138 total scores. 

Gray's transformation through Tennessee's strength and conditioning program was remarkable, but he hit a bit of a wall mid-season, before returning to form in the later stages of the 2019 campaign. Gray added more hardware and records to his collection, as he broke the true freshman single-game rushing record with 246 yards against Vanderbilt, and won the MVP of the Taxslayer Gator Bowl a few weeks later. 

All of that recognition mentioned above happens in the public eye, but Gray puts in his time in the necessary places off the field too. Recently, his personal trainer, Raheem Shabazz, took to Twitter to display some behind the scenes explosiveness from Gray on a 66-inch box jump. You can watch the video below. 

More expectations will follow along with Gray's late season success, as he will likely receive more carries, and more development under Tennessee running back's coach Jay Graham. 

