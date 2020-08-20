Eric Gray Looking to be a "Game-Changer" in Sophomore Season

Eric Gray is coming off a freshman campaign that culminated with back-to-back sensational games combining for 366 yard and four scores against Vanderbilt and Indiana. Gray was recognized as the MVP of the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl following his gritty performance, including an onside kick recovery against Indiana.

The rising sophomore running back is accustomed to success, as he holds nearly every Tennessee High school rushing record and was a three-time Mr. Football award winner. However, he is not ready to be complacent heading into 2020.

During a media session today, he said, "I really want to take it to another level for my sophomore year, really being that game changer this year."

He continued about finding a new level, "For me, it all started in high school. If you want to be a great player, you have to be consistent. My best season is yet to come. Wanting to be one of the greatest to play the game-- last year was last year, but you've got to do it again."

Gray will face a new set of obstacles during the 2020 season, in a conference-only schedule. When asked about potentially achieving a 1,000 yard season, he said, "it's going to be a great thing to do. We have to take care of our bodies. No one has ever did that. It would be something special."

However, Gray is looking forward to the schedule challenge. He said, when asked if there was any specific game he was looking forward to, "that's ultimately why I picked the SEC. It's the cream of the crop here, playing 10 SEC game. There's pretty much nothing else they can say."

Video Via Tennessee Athletics Communication.