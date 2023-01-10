ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll

Georgia is once again your national champion. The Bulldogs repeated for the first time since Alabama in 2011-2012, sparking many fans to anoint the red and black as the next great college football power.

While the moment is special, it wouldn't be college football without immediately looking toward the next season. ESPN released a way-too-early 2023 rankings article following the national title.

The Bulldogs sat atop the poll, to no one's shock. TCU fell to No. 12, as public opinion has waned after an embarrassment in the national championship. Furthermore, the Horned Frogs will lose several key contributors with unproven depth behind them this offseason.

Four SEC teams made the top 25, all placing within the top 10. The Tennessee Volunteers rounded out the pack at No. 10. While they lost many key pieces to the NFL Draft, they have a solid incoming freshman class that ESPN noted.

"The Volunteers enjoyed their best campaign in more than two decades and finally returned to national relevancy. Now, Josh Heupel has to replace many of the key pieces from his high-flying offense, including Hooker and star wideouts Hyatt and Tillman. Michigan transfer Joe Milton played well during a 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, throwing for 251 yards with three touchdowns. Iamaleava, an incoming freshman from Downey, California, was the No. 6 pocket passer in the ESPN 300. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh was hired as South Florida's coach, and Heupel promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle as his replacement. The Volunteers have to figure out a way to get better on defense, and they'll have to do it without top pass-rusher Young and three other starters.

Head coach Josh Heupel has a big season coming. Heupel has consistently raised the program's standing during his first two seasons, but he now must do it without star quarterback Hendon Hooker.

His offensive prowess suggests that this won't be too difficult, but results matter. They are the consensus No. 2 team in the SEC East, meaning they will have a target on their back everywhere they go.

