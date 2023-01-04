REACTION: Hendon Hooker Declares, Leader In The Clubhouse for 2023

Tennesse lost one of their top quarterbacks of the decade on Monday. Hendon Hooker opted for the professional level after one of the best offensive outputs in recent Volunteer memory.

Hooker threw for over 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions in 2022. His efficiency outside the numbers was remarkable, and he operated head coach Josh Heupel's system well.

Heupel ran a system with pro-style concepts that required Hooker to read the full field and make difficult progressions. Hooker thrived in the system for two seasons; in 2021, he threw for 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

With Hooker out of the fold, many are curious about who will take the reigns in the 2023 season. Tennessee achieved one of its best seasons of the new millennium, going 11-2 with a shining win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Quarterback Joe Milton appears to be the clubhouse leader for the job. He threw ten touchdowns with no interceptions this season, winning Orange Bowl MVP after an impressive outing.

He has all the physical tools to succeed in a starting role. Milton stands 6-5 and 245 lbs., capable of making throws across the field from various platforms. NFL evaluators are looking for physical profiles like Milton's, which will always give him an edge.

However, he isn't without competition. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava signed during the early window and was on campus for bowl practices. Iamaleava was a blue-chip recruit with some of the best tape in the country.

Iamaleava comes in at 6-5 and 195 lbs. with as much arm talent as Milton. Reports indicate that he arrived on Rocky Top ready to play, and being an early enrollee enhances his chances in this battle.

Heupel's offense is quarterback friendly, meaning whoever takes the reigns should thrive in 2023. We will hear about this battle for months, but the early leader appears to be Milton.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VolunteerCountry.