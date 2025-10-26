Everything DB Edrees Farooq Said Following Tennessee Football Win Over Kentucky Football
The Tennessee Vols traveled to Lexington, Kentucky and left with a win.
The Volunteers jumped to an early lead and were out in front 21- 7 as the first quarter came to a close.
The defense did not play as clean as they would have liked to have played, however, they made a few plays to take some pressure off of the offense, including returning an interception for a touchdown.
Sophomore defensive back Edrees Farooq made a play around the 7-minute mark of the first quarter where he tipped a pass that went soaring in the air and came back down to the waiting hands of Farooq as he then went the distance for a house call.
Edrees Farooq joined the media following the win over the Wildcats.
Breaking Down the Pick Six
"Um, it's really just instinct just going out there (and) playing hard, playing relentless, and going out there and making plays," Farooq said.
How to Balance the Defensive Performance
"Um, just going out there and being able to execute our jobs is the main key and just playing as a whole, together. When we play together, like we all going to start making plays."
Last Previous Touchdown
"Um, back in high school. So, this is the first one in college. So, it's big for me," Farooq said with all smiles.
Big Plays Despite Giving Up Points
"Um, really just straining, playing through the whistle and just finishing plays out and not taking no plays off and stuff like that really is going to bring you to the plays that you need to make," Farooq said.
What Allowed Kentucky to Produce in Passing Game
"Um, we seen a lot of like different schemes that they built up for us. Um, just us going out there and being able to execute our jobs and locking in on our jobs like will help us on some of those plays that they got. So, just being able to communicate together and just go out there and play hard," Farooq finished.
