Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Discusses Roster and Staff Adjustments

The Tennessee Volunteers are getting closer and closer to their final game of the 2025 football season.

The Vols will travel to Nashville at the end of the month to square off with Illinois in the Music City Bowl. It isn't exactly what the coaches and players had in mind when thinking about the season's end, but there is a silver lining in terms of extra practices and quality reps for younger guys who may have an increased role in 2026.

Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday to discuss a few hot topics on Rocky Top.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on the field before a college football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida., on Nov. 22, 2025. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"How's everybody doing? (It's) been a while, man."



“Uh, I don’t think I’m going to get an opportunity to speak to you guys again, or to our fans, um, before we get to Nashville (Music City Bowl). So, I just want to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and uh, I look forward to seeing our fans show up in a great way when we head over to Nashville. (We) get an opportunity to play a really good Illinois football team. Um, been a lot going on, obviously, with our roster, guys graduating and finishing their academics out of it and getting ready to go compete. So, this time of year you’re juggling a lot of different things, but it has been really good. Practices, as we’ve gotten into our preparation, have been really good and we look forward to finishing that up before we get a little break for Christmas,” Heupel said.

Tennessee's Roster Stability

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half against at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

“(It's) pretty set right now with guys that are out there practicing and uh, getting ready to go play in this one. And a couple guys are still making decisions on their futures and uh, getting information. At the end of the day as guys go through that, for us, for me and then for them, it’s always about making the right decision for them, their future, their career, their families and giving them good information," Heupel explained.

Jim Knowles First Week

Penn State first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles talks with reporters during football media day in Beaver Stadium on Saturday, August 3, 2024, in State College. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Got here on Monday and you’re starting the onboarding process just with campus and that type of thing. Then him (Jim Knowles) having that opportunity to get introduced in front of the team, be able to watch practice and what a typical week looks like from us on the practice standpoint. The ability to watch and get to know our current roster here and I think get to know our staff, all of it and so, you continue to grow, or he continues to grow and his understanding of who we have here and what it is and ultimately a big part of it is the projection of the portal and things that we need to give our defense an opportunity to be elite," Heupel detailed.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said.

