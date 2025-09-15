Everything From Tennessee TE Miles Kitselman In His Media Availability Session
Tennessee veteran TE Miles Kitselman talked to media on Monday after tough loss to Georgia. Here is everything he had to say.
On what is attributing to the success the offense is having early in the season…
“Yeah, I think our preparation has been excellent this year. Guys staying late, guys showing up early. There's a lot that goes into this offense. I think everyone has just really dived into the preparation, making sure that they know their job. That goes into the small details of the big picture things. I've just been really proud of everybody diving into their preparation and knowing their assignment.”
On how impressed he was with Chris Brazzell this past Saturday…
“Chris has talent that you can't teach. It was just awesome to go out there and see him just play his ball.”
On what his message is to the team after a loss to Georgia and turning the page…
“Last year's SEC champs lost week three to a team and turned around and won the SEC, went to the playoffs. We're in that exact same boat right now. We can either dwell on this and mope in it, be sad, or you can learn from it and continue to strive for our goals. Everything's still out there in front of us. Watch the film, learn from it, and feel sorry for yourself for a very short amount of time. We got a game that we gotta play on Saturday, and we still have all of our goals out in front of us.”
On what he learned about the team Saturday that he thinks will help the team moving forward…
“The biggest thing I was just really proud of our guys was that no matter what happened, we went out there and fought. No matter what happened with Georgia's offense, no matter what happened with our defense, man, the score was 0-0, and we went out there, and we played our butts off. I'm just super proud of how the guys fought and super proud of how they responded to adversity.”
On how important it was to see the team continue to fight…
“Yeah, I think that's what every team wants, is a group of guys that come together and that are gonna fight for each other no matter what happens, and we're gonna need that later on in the season.”
On how tough it is to move on from the loss Saturday…
“It's definitely never easy watching these kind of games. There are a lot of things that we did really well on Saturday that make you feel good to a certain extent. Losing is never easy, and watching the film is never easy. Like I touched on before, we've got to move past it. You know, we don't have a choice. If we really want to go where we want to go, we gotta move past it. We don't have a choice.”
On if he feels like he has to be more vocal or if the young guys are getting it….
“I think Saturday night is a hard time to speak up. Coach Huepel had his message after the game. I just brought the tight ends together and pretty much said, hey, we have all of our goals right in front of us still. How are we gonna respond to this? Whenever we come in on Monday, we're gonna watch the film. I don't wanna feel, or I don't wanna see anyone feeling sorry for themselves and moping about it. We gotta move on. So that was my message to the tight ends, and we have a bunch of mature guys in that room, and they handled it really well. We got UAB on Saturday that we got to prepare for.”
On how the team stays in a rhythm offensively and not hit lulls…
“Our preparation, details, and everything that we do, but it's never gonna be perfect. You come out and score 21 points in the first quarter. It's very unrealistic to score 80 points against Georgia, and they have good players, too. They're gonna make plays, and we know that. I think never getting too high, never getting too low, and just staying consistent. That no matter what, the scoreboard is just preparation details and everything that we do, making sure that if you have a route at six yards, you're at six yards, not eight yards. Just little stuff like that, that we can continue to clean up.”
On what he can take from the game and learn from moving forward…
“Yeah, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. Georgia has a really good defense, and you put up 41 points. I think that you can take a lot of good from that. It kind of shows you where you're at, and it shows you what you need to get better at. But it gives you that confidence that we can go out and play with anybody.
On how much the explosive plays can help down the line…
“I think the game of football is beautiful because everything ties into itself. When you get the run game going and those safeties have to come down a little bit to fit into the box, that just opens everything up. That's one thing that I love about this game is that the run game complements the pass game, and the pass game complements the run game. Hats off to our O-line and our running backs for running really hard and protecting really well. Everything ties together, and those deep shots, we're gonna need those for the rest of the year for sure."
On what he is looking forward to in the opportunity against UAB…
“I think just focusing on ourselves. Every week, nameless and faceless, what can we do to make Tennessee better?”