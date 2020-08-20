SI.com
Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o details safety, excitement in return to Rocky Top

Volunteer Country Staff

As far as freshman seasons go, Tennessee linebacker Henry To’o To’o had one of the best that anyone could possibly expect.

Freshman All-American. Freshman All-SEC. 72 tackles, 12 starts in 13 games and leadership through the roof alongside senior Daniel Bituli.

Those are just a few aspects of what To’o To’o did for the Vols last season. 

Now, To'o To'o is back on campus, and he feels safe in the hands of the Tennessee coaching staff.  “For a lot a players, if we were able to go home, who knows what we would be doing? We would be held accountable to do things on our own, doing things we shouldn’t be doing. Being able to be here, have practice with teammates that count on us to do the right thing. I feel safe here. I trust them with all that I got," he said during Thursday's media availability.

To'o To'o added on where things have been the past three months, “All over the place. To be able to come back this week and play ball, it gives us a sense of normalcy. I can’t put into words how it feels to be out there. If you were in our shoes, you’d understand.”

To'o To'o was one of the first players from Tennessee to voice his opinion on wanting to play. He said on this, "We’ve been through so much, we’ve done so much to get to the point where we’re at now. For me, I put so much work in to be able to come back now. It’s a sign of normalcy for us to play ball, to be around the people that we love.”

One of the comfort zones for the star linebacker is Brian Niedermeyer. To'o To'o said, "It’s a blessing to have him recruit me and have him as a coach. He’s a really smart guy. One thing I love about him is he brings that juice every single day.”

To'o To'o will be an obvious focal point of Tennessee's defense this fall.

