Watch: Everything Jarrett Guarantano said During Friday's Press Conference

Matthew Ray

You can watch Jarrett Gurantano's Full Press conference above, and below are a couple of key points that he discussed.

On his drive to be more consistent and the evolution of the run game with a veteran offensive line…

“Going into February, we wrote down a couple of key things and it was be consistent and lead. I think those were two things that I needed to work on and get better at. That’s been my focus every single day, just going into every day talking about stacking chips with Coach (Chris) Weinke and just being able to grow every single day in a sense of getting better either mentally, physically or just becoming a better football player.

On his decision to remain at Tennessee despite the adversity he’s had to face throughout his career…

“I’m looking at a big thing on the wall that says, ‘This is Rocky Top’. I was talking to Bill before and those words and just this place means so much to me. I was thinking about my journey here and there’s no place that I would rather be, honestly. Of course, there’s been ups and downs and in life you experience many ups and downs, so it was nothing for me. There were some things I had to grow and learn from and I wouldn’t undo any of this, honestly. I just tell myself some things about the process, not trying to rush it, but there’s no place I would rather be. I’m lucky to be a Tennessee Vol and I wouldn’t change that for the world.”

