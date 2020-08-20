Brandon Kennedy is no stranger to Rocky Top.

Now entering his sixth-year senior season, Kennedy has endured multiple injuries and coaching staffs to arrive at this point in his career.

This season, he leads an offensive line unit that may be one of the best in the country headed into 2020.

But, like everyone else, Tennessee is also playing catch-up after not practicing together through the summer because of COVID-19.

Thursday, Kennedy addressed that and several other aspects of his career at Tennessee.

Here’s everything he said:

On coronavirus adjustments and returning to the field: “I think it’s been exciting and challenging at the same time. Coaches and medical experts have done a great job.”

On playing this year: “Me personally, I’m all in, I’m ready to play. I feel like I’ve worked hard. We know the risks, and we know the challenges, but we’ve been educated. Now that we’ve got more information every day, our medical staff has just done a great job.”

On all he’s been through: “To think I would go through all that and be here now, it’s very unprecedented times. It’s been great, and I’ve been taking it all in stride.”

On conversation within team: “When we first got back, a lot of questions as to how we would do things. Guys got more comfortable, and we’re at a point now where we know the guidelines.”

On coming back for a sixth year and what they’ve said to Cade Mays: “The opportunity to come back and also help the team be successful. Also the opportunity to get another degree. I’m excited and glad I did.

Cade’s a great guy. He’s worked hard. The decision’s not up to us.”

On adjustment to routine: “Not too much of an adjustment for me. I’ve taken (taking care of my body) to another level to keep my body in tip-top shape.”

On SEC schedule and younger linemen around him: “It’s very exciting to not know it we’ll play in April to having a schedule now... we’ve been working hard this offseason. Just having the opportunity to play. Guys like Spraggins, James Robinson, they’ve worked hard.”

On relationship w/ QB Jarrett Guarantano: “We have a great relationship. Along with other quarterbacks, we’ve just been watching more film on what we can improve on, like snaps and technique.”

On waiting to see SEC decision versus Big 10/others: “Sad for those guys, but we’re excited to play, and we want to play.”’

On players’ power with everything recently: “It’s great for players to speak up now. It’s allowed for players to use their voice in a positive way.”

On life after football: “I want to become a sports psychologist and help athletes.”

On backup QB J.T. Shrout: “As far as mental processing, I think that has went through the roof. With him and all the other quarterbacks in the room, I feel like that depth has grown a lot.”’

On having senior night against Florida: “Just being able to play one last time in Neyland Stadium is very special to me. This year, with the SEC schedule, we’ve got to approach every game the same. Each game is almost NFL-like.”

On different ways to improvise during quarantine: “A.J (Artis, strength coach) sent us videos to do at home. I think that was a challenge at first but (for film) after a while, it almost felt like we were in the room, on campus.”

On practice changes for linemen: “Communication and being able to communicate. New techniques to help us better ourselves and as a team.”

On fan attendance, 25% capacity: “I think that’ll be an interesting dynamic for us. The main thing is just being able to play. It’ll be something we have to adjust to, but regardless, we’re going to go out there and give it our all for Tennessee.”