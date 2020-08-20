Eric Gray had a breakout freshman season as one of Tennessee’s primary running backs.

The Memphis native scored four touchdowns during the Vols’ last two games of the 2019 season, and he recovered an onside kick against Indiana to push Tennessee to a win against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

From new features in his game to an all-SEC schedule, and even to working with running backs coach— and Tennessee legend— Jay Graham, read everything Gray had to share on Thursday:

On changes compared to freshman year: “These are new circumstances and just trying to stay positive. The upperclassmen are helping me get through it with the coaching staff, just trying to move ahead to the season.”

On RB room, improvements: “We wanted to make sure we learned everything and we were perfect. Those freshmen came in and they’re pushing me and Ty (Chandler) every day. They’re going to be perfect with that deep offensive line, so we just need to do everything right.”

On Jay Graham: “Coach Graham is an unbelievably great guy. He’s taught me so much in the short time he’s been here, stuff I’ve never really thought about. He really harps on the details. He’s a great guy when you’re not sure, you can go back and do it again. Coach Graham has just taken what I’ve learned to another level. Coach Graham has done a lot with me and Ty just making sure we’re prepared when our number is called.”

On changing his game for this year: “I really want to take it to another level for my sophomore year, really being that game changer this year.”

On possibility of 1,000-yard season versus SEC opponents: “It’s going to be a great thing to do. We have to take care of our bodies. No one has ever did that. It would be something special.”

On Neyland Stadium attendance for this year: “25,000 is better than zero. It’s still a lot of people. I don’t even hear the fans when I’m in the game, I’m just focused and ready to go.”

On Tee Hodge: “He’s been unbelievably professional. He really wants to do well. He’s been doing great and he’s adapting well.”

On freshmen: “(Tee) and Jabari and everybody else that’s came in, they’ve done a great job. Learning every day, and they’ve adapted well as well.”

On reaching a new level: “For me, it all started in high school. If you want to be a great player, you have to be consistent. My best season is yet to come. Wanting to be one of the greatest to play the game... last year was last year, but you’ve got to do it again.”

On preparation and consistency: “If you saw my notes, in meeting rooms, I write ‘be perfect today’..... That’s where you get consistency.”

On any specific game he’s looking forward to: “That’s ultimately why I picked the SEC. It’s the cream of the crop here, playing 10 SEC games. There’s pretty much nothing else they can say.”

On concept of playing two seasons in one year: “Everything, I feel, is left up to the medical experts.”

On player accountability to do the right thing: “We definitely have to do that. The coaches can say it all they want, but they’re not there when we leave the facility. This is the season when we have to have the most leaders we’ve ever had, our all our hard work is going to go to waste.”

On playing in less-filled stadiums: “You can actually hear now. I don’t think home field advantage is going to be as big of a deal this year. You just have to go out there and win.”