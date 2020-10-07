SI.com
Volunteer Country
Everything Vols Center Brandon Kennedy Said About Georgia's Defense on Tuesday

Matthew Ray

Tennessee will face its toughest competition of the year on Saturday when they travel to Athens, Georgia, to faceoff against the 3rd ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, Brandon Kennedy, the Vols sixth-year, senior Center fielded numerous questions on Georgia's defense, which is ranked 4th in the nation in total defense.

Kennedy said on what he has seen from Georgia so far:

"So far, what we've seen out of Georgia up front, they're very big. I think the nose (tackle), No. 99 Jordan Davis uses his size to his advantage when going against blockers in the run game. So, our biggest thing moving forward is that we've got to continue being physical and execute at a high level. I think we can be successful."

On more specifics of Georgia's defense:

"What I see out of Georgia’s defense is that they’re very physical up front. Kind of like I said earlier, their nose and their two defensive ends are very physical in the run game, and they also have a defensive end, no. 13 (Azeez Ojulari), he's pretty good with his pass rush and their linebackers have experience. Also, on the back end, I think they play very physical in the secondary as well. We're just excited to have this opportunity to play Georgia"

On handling the shifts and creativity of Georgia's defensive front:

"Anytime a defense has multiple fronts, I put the responsibility on me as a center to keep us on the same page, so what I have been doing this week is going back and looking at some of the games they had last year, and also the first two games this year just seeing the multiple fronts they could give us. So when we get into the game, I'll know what to expect and to keep us on the same page and have success."

Tennessee and Georgia are set to kick off on Saturday at 3:30 ET on CBS. The Vols enter the game with an eight-game winning streak, and Georgia has won three consecutive games in the series, all by double-digits.

