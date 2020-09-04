SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Felton: Vols Edge Rusher Roman Harrison is a 'Force to be Reckoned With'

Matthew Ray

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Darrell Taylor in the second round of the NFL draft, and Taylor's departure from Tennessee left a glaring need on the edge for Tennessee and first-year outside linebacker's coach, Shelton Felton.

Felton addressed this on Wednesday, and he offered insight on who might be a guy to help replace Taylor. He said, "We lost a great player in Darrell Taylor. We are playing a lot of guys, we haven’t really dialed in on a No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 guy, we are just playing rotational. Deandre Johnson is doing a great job, Kivon Bennett is also doing a great job. Roman Harris is a force to be reckoned with. We are getting a lot of work out of John Mincey. Moving J.J. Peterson over there to get some reps over there at times. The young guys: Tyler Baron and Morven Joseph are some guys. Right now, we are doing everything by committee and focusing on the details and doing everything right. As Coach Pruitt said, we are going to play the best man and the best person. As of right now, we are a committee. We don’t have a Darrell Taylor; we are trying to hunt a Darrell Taylor.”

Felton ended the conference by fielding another question on Harrison, to which he said, "Roman has all the tools; he’s athletic, he’s powerful, he’s quick, he’s learning to play the position. By trait, Roman is a d-lineman but he’s learning to play on the edge and I think he’s going to be rushing the passer for us on third down and also playing on first and second down. He’s one of the most powerful and strongest guys on the team. Biggest thing with Roman is processing and learning the game, which I think he’s doing a good job for us. He’s getting better and better with repetition and he’s getting better and better. He’s one of the guys we are going to lean on and again, we are going to play by committee until that one guy stands out.”

As a freshman Harrison only made eight tackles, two of which were sacks. He primarily played as an interior defensive lineman at Bainbridge High School (Ga.), and played as a third-down option for the Vols last season. He should continue to come into his on as he sees extended playing time.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Highlights from Tennessee's Ninth Fall Practice

The Tennessee Volunteers returned to the practice field for the ninth time this fall, and you can view the highlights here.

Matthew Ray

Coveted In-State Target William Parker Announces Commitment Time

Coveted In-State Tennessee Volunteers  Target William Parker Announces Commitment Time

Matthew Ray

Tennessee QB Coach Chris Weinke Offers Praise for Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano Ahead of 2020 Season

Weinke praised the rising senior during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon...

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee QB hampered by injury during fall camp

This Vols QB has been limited in fall camp, and Weinke goes into detail as to why.

Jake Nichols

Watch: Everything Chris Weinke Said About Tennessee's Quarterbacks

Tennessee Volunteers QB Coach Chris Weinke fielded questions from the media to discuss his quarterbacks and more

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Vols OLB Shelton Wednesday Media Availability

Watch: Tennessee Vols OLB Shelton Wednesday Media Availability

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tee Martin's Wednesday Press Conference

Tee Martin talked with the media about his receiving room, Tennessee Volunteers passing game, and more

Matthew Ray

Tee Martin: Vols Freshman Playing 'Hybrid Role' to Start Fall Camp

Tee Martin: Vols Freshman Playing 'Hybrid Role' to Start Fall Camp

Matthew Ray

Coveted In-State Defender Elijah Herring Talks Recruitment, Tennessee, and More

Riverdale High School Star Defender Elijah Herring talks about his early recruitment including the Tennessee Volunteers.

Brandon Martin

Everything Yves Pons Said About the NBA Draft Process, Returning to Tennessee

Everything Yves Pons Said About the NBA Draft Process, Returning to Tennessee

Matthew Ray