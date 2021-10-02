Final Injury Report: Tennessee-Mizzouri

The injury bug has hit Tennessee to start the season, but the Vols appear to be in decent shape ahead of today’s noon kick against Missouri.

Cooper Mays- Mays left the Bowling Green game dinged up with an ankle injury. It sidelined him for two weeks before making a return agains Florida. Mays left that game in obvious pain from the ankle and had an apparent injury to his hand to go along with it. His status has remained in doubt all week, but he is out for today.

Trevon Flowers- The starting safety is coming off a monster game in run support against the Gators, but he is out today, according to the University pregame radio show. The reason remains undisclosed. We expect Christian Charles to get the start here today.

Juwan Mitchell- Brian Jean-Mary confirmed that Mitchell has been banged up most of fall camp, but despite that he was available to play against Florida last week. It does not appear that will be the case today as he has been reported as out. Tennessee will likely use a rotation to replace him with Solon Page and Kwauze Garland getting work beside Jeremy Banks.

Kingston Harris (OUT)-Harris got the start on against Tennessee Tech, but he left the game with an apparent lower leg injury, however, he was able to leave on his own power. Harris is not lost for the season, but he is not expected to be able to go for the next couple of weeks, according to multiple sources.

Jabari Small- Tennessee got hits 1-2 punch back when Small returned to the field last week, and the rushing attack showed promise against the Gators. Today will present a favorable opportunity if Tennessee can piece things together up front. Tennessee is continuing to progress Jaylen Wright, so they need Evans and Small to push the line and create some explosives to keep a balanced attack today. Having Small as option will be key for Jerry Mack’s room.

Tyler Baron- Baron left last weekend’s matchup agains Florida after getting drilled to the head by a teammate. He was able to leave on his own power and come back in the game. He has stated this week that he will be ready, and that is the case. Tennessee will have one of its top players on the road today.

Hendon Hooker- The veteran quarterback left the game against Florida and did not return with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Hooker is ready to go this week and will get the start. Sources have indicated that Hooker could have re-entered against Florida, but Tennessee chose to exercise caution and let Milton finish. If healthy moving forward, it looks like the job is Hooker’s to lose.

Joe Milton III- Milton earned the start the first two games of the season for the Vols, but he left the Pitt contest before halftime and did not return with an apparent lower extremity injury. The signal-caller was available last weekend and got some late reps, but Heupel said at the time he was still not 100% but able to go. He will be available today but as mentioned, Hendon Hooker will get the start.

Elijah Simmons- The massive nose tackle left last week with what appeared to be a leg injury, but he is not listed out at this time, according to multiple reports. His status is certainly in doubt for today, so we will if he suits up before the contest or not. Da’Jon Terry would see an increased workload with Simmons out, but he has dealt with his own injury issues of late.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a season-ending bicep injury.