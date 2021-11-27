Final Injury Report: Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Tennessee had very few key inactives last week against South Alabama, but the Vols will be without a couple of key players this afternoon against Vanderbilt. We take a look at who is IN and OUT against the Commodores in the final injury report.

Tennessee INs and OUTs

Aaron Beasley (IN)- In the second half of Tennessee's game against Georgia, Beasley went down with an apparent ankle injury. Upon review, it was pretty clear he got rolled up down low. Beasley was able to go against South Alabama, but he did not look as mobile as usual. He will be available today for the Vols, so it will be seen how effective Beasley is against the Commodores.

JaVonta Payton (IN)- After being brought down from behind on his only catch of the game against Georgia, the Vols' starting receiver was taken to the locker room and officially ruled out due to an upper-body injury. Payton was available last week against South Alabama but saw limited reps. We will see how the Vols elect to use him on senior day, but he is once again available after no setback.

Cooper Mays (IN)- Tennessee's starting center has missed multiple games this season due to injury, and he was treated on the sideline multiple times against South Alabama for different injuries. He was in obvious pain last week with what appeared to be an upper body injury, but he will be available for this week's matchup.

Elijah Simmons (OUT)- The Vols starting defensive tackle has dealt with injuries this year, and he played in limited fashion last week against South Alabama. Simmons is out against Vanderbilt due to undisclosed reasons.

Cade Mays (OUT)- Mays left last week's game with an apparent lower leg injury, which led to him being assisted to the locker room on walking crutches. He returned to the sideline shortly after without his pads and was not available for the remainder of the contest. Mays has been in a walking boot at one point this week, and he is out today against Vanderbilt. We will see if he returns for bowl season, as he is certain to hear his name called in the Spring if he decides to opt for the draft.

Kenneth George Jr. (OUT)- George has missed the last couple of games for the Vols, and he spent the entirety of last week's matchup on the sideline in street clothes. He will not be available for today's game against Vanderbilt.

Kingston Harris (OUT)- Harris has not been available for the Vols since suffering a knee injury against Tennessee Tech. He is out yet again against Vanderbilt.

Tiyon Evans (OUT)- Evans has dealt with a nagging ankle injury for weeks, and he missed last week's game. He will not be available for today's game, and he may not make a return for bowl season based on the fact he has entered the transfer portal as of Friday.

Len'Neth Whitehead (IN)- Whitehead started to see an increase in production during the Missouri game where he earned several late carries and earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors with his performance. However, he has missed two of the last three games against Alabama and Kentucky for undisclosed reasons. He was available last week against Georgia, and he will be tonight as well. With Evans out, Whitehead should see some opportunities if he is as healthy it appears.

LaTrell Bumphus (OUT)- The veteran DL has missed various games for undisclosed reasons, and he will remain out for Tennessee's game against the Commodores. Bumphus is a senior from the 2017 class, so unless he redshirts this year, he will watch the game from the sidelines for his final time as a Vol in Neyland Stadium.

Aubrey Solomon (OUT)- Solomon was not dressed in pre-game, and it appears the defensive lineman will be unavailable for undisclosed reasons against Vanderbilt. Like Bumphus, the Vols' game against Vanderbilt will be the last for Solomon as a Vol in Neyland Stadium unless he red-shirts this year.

Tyus Fields (OUT)- The Vols reserve defensive back is unavailable for today's matchup against Vanderbilt.

Dominic Bailey/Bryson Eason (OUT)- A pair of reserve defensive Volunteers will be unavailable for the Vanderbilt game for undisclosed reasons.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- Mitchell is out for the season following a season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this year.