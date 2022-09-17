Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for No. 15 Tennessee Against Akron

To this point, Tennessee has dealt with minor injury setbacks in 2022. The Vols came out of Pitt with the expectation of having most everyone ready to go for this week's non-conference matchup against Akron. Below is the final injury report for who is in and who is out.

Juwan Mitchell (IN)- Mitchell has been sidelined the last two weeks since being listed as a co-starter for the Vols. Josh Heupel seemed hopeful earlier this week that Mitchell would be healthy enough to get in some work this week before the Vols start conference play. Mitchell IS available for the Vols tonight.

Dee Williams (OUT)- Williams has also been sidelined for the Vols through the first two weeks, and much like with Mitchell, Josh Heupel reiterated hope for him to return to the lineup. However, unlike Mitchell, Williams is NOT available this week.

Jeremiah Crawford (OUT)- Per a Tennessee spokesperson, Jeremiah Crawford is out for the Vols game against Akron for undisclosed reasons. Gerald Mincey played every snap at starting left tackle in Tennessee's win over Pitt last week.

Kwauze Garland (OUT)- Per a Tennessee spokesman, linebacker Kwauze Garland was also unavailable for the Vols last week against Pitt, which came as a surprise at the time of the, although, Garland did leave the contest against Bowling Green with an undisclosed injury. Garland will not play against Akron, either.

DeShawn Rucker (IN)- The second-year cornerback did not dress against Ball State as he had dealt with a nagging injury. He did suit up for Pitt and he has gone through warmups here today and appears like he WILL be available for Tennessee.

Warren Burrell (OUT)- Burrell left last week's game against Pitt in Overtime on the second-to-last play with what appeared to be an upper-body injury. Christian Charles is getting the start over him at corner tonight, as Burrell will not be able to go for the Vols. His absence will help the Vols depth at the position get some experience, but this news makes Burrell's situation one to monitor moving forward.

Len'Neth Whitehead (Out)

The third-year running back remains out for the season following a shoulder injury sustained during fall camp.