Final Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Tennesee Against Florida

The injury bug has hit Tennessee to start the season, but the Vols appear to be in good shape on that front tonight ahead of the match-up against No.11 Florida. We take a final look at who is in and who is out.

Cooper Mays (IN)- Maybe the most significant injury for the Vols so far this fall, Mays has been missed since leaving the first game of the season as the Vols offensive line has struggled without him. Having Mays back will be a much-needed boost to Tennessee's line.

Cade Mays (IN)- Mays made a touchdown-saving tackle after a Hendon Hooker fumble during Saturday's contest causing him to leave the game and not return. Mays is a go for Tennessee tonight and will remain a key factor upfront for Glen Elarbee's unit.

Juwan Mitchell (IN)-Tennessee was without the starting middle linebacker on Saturday for undisclosed reasons, and Josh Heupel remained quiet ahead of the game about Mitchell's status, but he is dressed and available for tonight's game. Now, we will wait and see if he gets the start in the middle.

Da'Jon Terry (IN)- Terry was unavailable on Saturday due to undisclosed reasons, but he was on the sidelines in street clothes meaning it was not COVID-19 related. He made the trip with the team and is available for tonight's contest. He is sporting a knee brace that is new.

Kingston Harris (OUT)-Harris got the start on Saturday against Tennessee Tech, but he left the game with an apparent lower leg injury, however, he was able to leave on his own power. Harris is not lost for the season, but he is not expected to be able to go for the next couple of weeks, according to multiple sources.

Jabari Small (IN) - Tennessee got half of its 1-2 punch back when Tiyon Evans returned to the field last week, but the rushing attack was not as potent without Jabari Small. Small was injured on the last play of the first half against Pitt and did not return with an apparent shoulder injury, but he is dressed and available for tonight's game.

Jalin Hyatt (IN)- The sophomore receiver left the Pitt game after slamming down hard against the ground. Hyatt suffered a mild concussion but was able to return for a few plays in last week's game against Tennessee Tech. He is expected to be a full go for this week's matchup

LaTrell Bumphus (IN)- Bumphus had been available for the last two weeks due to undisclosed reasons. He is available for tonight's game and gives Tennessee more depth on the defensive line rotation.

Joe Milton III (IN)- Milton earned the start the first two games of the season for the Vols, but he left the Pitt contest before halftime and did not return with an apparent lower extremity injury. The signal-caller was unavailable last week and dressed in street clothes, but he is available for this week's matchup against Florida. However, Hendon Hooker is slated to get the start for the Vols.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a season-ending bicep injury.