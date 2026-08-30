Final Season Predictions: Tennessee Football's 2026 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their 2026 season campaign, as they are looking to get back on track after having an up-and-down last two seasons. Two seasons ago, the Vols made the playoffs, while last season Tennessee finished short of many fans' expectations, even falling short to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Music City Bowl.

There have been some major changes to the team and the staff ahead of the 2026 season, leaving many optimistic.

Recently, the Vols On SI staff put together what are now the final season predictions for the upcoming 2026 slate. Here is what each staff member predicted and had to say.

Caleb Sisk - Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Tennessee defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU

"I do believe that this could be one of the best cases for the Tennessee Volunteers this season. The Vols don't play against a bunch of easy opponents; in fact, no one in the SEC does. One could even argue that this schedule is among the toughest in the SEC. With nearly a completely new staff on the defensive side of the football, I was battling between 8-4 and 9-3. The Alabama game is the one I was stuck on, but I do believe there is a path in which the Vols win that game. However, the safer option seems to be that the Vols will lose this game due to the complete overhaul they have had," Caleb Sisk said.

Floor: (7-5)

Ceiling: (10-2)

Dale Dowden - Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) participates in a drill during Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M

"The Vols come into the 2026 season with an inexperienced QB and a new defensive scheme. There will be growing pains as a young QB develops in real time, and there may be some busted defensive plays as things will still be new to some degree. I almost wanted to go 7-5, but in preseason you get torn with games that, in reality, if played right now would be 50/50. So many things could go right, and those same scenarios could go wrong," Dale Dowden said.

Floor: (6-6)

Ceiling: (9-3)

Josh Greer - Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Desean Bishop (18) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Alabama, at Texas A&M, and LSU

"Texas is simply the more complete roster entering the season, and asking Brandon to beat that caliber of team in his fourth collegiate start is a lot, even at Neyland. Tennessee has to go to College Station, which is a tough environment with a loaded roster. I could easily flip a coin for the LSU and Alabama games. I think Tennessee could split those two games, but they could also lose both. I really want to see how Brandon progresses during his rookie season. The key to getting to 8 or 9 wins is avoiding the “what just happened?” loss that has hurt Tennessee in recent seasons," Josh Greer said.

Floor: (7–5)

Ceiling: (10-2)

Major Passons - Tennessee Volunteers (9-3)

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU

"Tennessee has the tools to be an elite team, but I believe most likely they end up as a good team fighting for one of the last playoff spots. Their schedule boasts 4 top 13 teams in the current AP poll; I think ultimately Tennessee falls short in three of those games only beating Alabama. I could see the season going numerous different ways and most of it hinges on how ready Faizon Brandon is for SEC football," Major Passons said.

Floor: (6-6)

Ceiling: (10-2)

MJ Schilling - Tennessee Volunteers (7-5)

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, and Texas A&M

"Freshman QB Faizon Brandon could have first-year struggles against some top tier teams. The O-Line looks great, but they need to see strength as a unit early on. The WR corps is solid and could play a major offensive role. The run game needs to show consistency. Time of possession and clock management will be key playing stronger schools," Matt Schilling said.

Floor: (5-7)

Ceiling: (8-4)

Eli Elrod - Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, and Texas A&M

"I believe that the experience and big play ability of Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, and Marcel Reed, will make it hard for a young Tennessee offense to keep up. I also think that a young Tennessee offense struggles against an extremely talented Alabama defense and the pressure of such a historic rivalry," Eli Elrod said.

Floor: (6-6)

Ceiling: (10-2)

Wesley Powell - Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) during the Vols' preseason football practice in Knoxville on Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU

"Tennessee returns a lot of big time players on both sides of the ball. Their offensive skill position players go toe-to-toe with any school in the country. Obviously, a big question mark surrounds the quarterback position until we see more from Faizon, but I think his duel threat ability will help lead this Tennessee offense to new heights, it just might take few games to get going. As for the defense, Tennesse brought in a lot of transfers, and overall I do believe the defense is worse than the offense. Still, the Vols have playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, and Amare Campbell, Qua Moss, and TJ Metcalf are all great additions. Their secondary may be young, but they have a good amount of talent there. And of course they have Arion Carter to be the leader of the defense," Wesley Powell said.

Floor: (6-6)

Ceiling: (11-1)

Tyler Miller - Tennessee Volunteers (8-4)

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losses: Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU

"I’m predicting this record because the teams on UT’s schedule this year are tougher than previous years. Teams like LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Texas all have very good squads this year and match up better with UT than the opposite. These 4 teams are also who they lose to in my prediction," Tyler Miller said.

Floor: (8-4)

Ceiling: (10-2)

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