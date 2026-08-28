Tennessee Football Announces New and Improved Neyland Stadium Fan Experience

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to upgrade their equipment and other things ahead of the season. This is exactly what they did, as a new announcement has been released on all of the recent changes that have been made to Neyland Stadium ahead of the 2026 football season. Here is a complete breakdown of what is reportedly new.

New Sound System

"In consultation with industry-leading Danley Sound Labs, Stellar Vision and Sound and Precision Audio, Neyland Stadium will feature an elite, modern sound system. The south videoboard speaker stacks were completely replaced. Dozens of amplifiers and over a half a million watts of power will work together to blanket the stadium under the south overhang and the north side of the east and west skyboxes. A total of 15 subwoofers, 11 large, full-range loud speakers and 27 compact outdoor loud speakers were installed. Beyond raw power, the technology provides exceptional sound clarity."

Extended Southeast Concourse 3

"Fans on the third level of the south endzone will see a wider concourse on the southeast corner adjacent to the elevators. An outdated restroom was replaced, new water bottle filler fountains were added and additional televisions have been installed throughout the third level. A concession walk-through market will be installed prior to Game 2."

Champions Corner

"The new Champions Corner will serve as a centerpiece to the plaza outside Gate 9 on the southwest side of Neyland Stadium. Champions Corner will honor the Vols' national championship head coaches for year-round viewing, including Gen. Robert Neyland, Doug Dickey and Phillip Fulmer. Gen. Neyland's statue moved to its permanent home this summer. Statues recognizing Dickey and Fulmer will be unveiled later this fall."

The Tennessee Volunteers have also made some other upgrades, including to parking. The season is going to be electric thanks to some new and improved equipment. This is an experience that fans won't want to miss. For the full list of things that are new, click HERE.

This will debut when the Vols begin the season at home. This will be a one-game slate before the Vols travel for their first road test of 2026. Following their game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia, the Vols will return for what is a multi-home-game experience. When factoring in all of the regular season games, Tennessee will play seven at home, which means the remaining five will be road tests in 2026. This means fans will have plenty of time to experience the new and improved equipment.