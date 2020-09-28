Final Takeaways: What Stood Out From Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Tennessee defeated South Carolina 31-27 on Saturday, but that game is now in the rearview. Before it completely drops out of sight, our staff shares their final takeaways in the video above.

Today, Jeremy Pruitt said:

"After watching the ball game, I thought what I said after the game was pretty spot on. When you look at us in all three phases, and I'll start in the kicking game – I thought there were times in the game that we won the vertical field position, especially on our punt team, punt return and kickoff and kickoff coverage. We had a bad snap on punt, we missed a field goal that if we kicked it straight probably should be blocked. Things that you can't have happen and we are fortunate that we didn't get one blocked in the game and it's something that we really have to address and improve on moving forward. Offensively, I felt like we were a little bit hot and cold. We were very poor on third down. Something that has got to be addressed. We have to be able to finish blocks and have to understand the down and distance as a running back. There were a couple of times that I felt we ran sideways at running back instead of hitting the hole up in there and taking what we got possibly being in third and short instead its third and three, which is a big difference when it comes to third down or the possibility of four-down territory. But we did create explosive plays on offense; there's times when we moved the ball at will, but we have to make some consistency there. The No. 1 thing – we didn't turn the football over offensively which is, in my opinion, the reason we won the football game. Defensively, again kind of the same thing. There were a couple of times that I felt like we should have got off the field on third down. Several times, we were a little bit out of place and we have to make the other team beat us and it's something that we've got to improve on this week. If you look at Missouri, just watching the game they played against Alabama they won the second half. I know the game didn't start off the way they wanted to, but if you watch how they play – they play extremely hard, they were aggressive, they created problems in all three phases so it will be a tremendous challenge for us as we move forward."