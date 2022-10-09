Former NFL Stars, National Media Praise Hendon Hooker After LSU Win

Hendon Hooker has continued to shine as the starting quarterback for Tennessee. On Saturday, when the Vols took center stage in the noon slot, Hooker shined once again, this time drawing praise from former NFL Stars and National Media.

Former Heisman Trophy Winner Robert Griffin III has been on the Hendon Hooker train for a while, and he once again sung his praises on Saturday afternoon.

Former NFL All-Pro Chad Ochocinco was in Baton Rouge on Saturday for Hooker's performance, and he believes the Vols quarterback better be working on his Heisman pose.

Former All-Pro wide receiver and Michigan State alumni, Derrick Mason, also praised Hooker's performance.

Hooker was 17-27 for 239 yards and two touchdowns against LSU on Saturday. He added another 56 yards on the ground. He did all of this without his top receiver, Cedric Tillman, who was in Knoxville recovering from an ankle injury. Hooker currently has thrown for 1,432 yards and ten touchdowns with no interceptions. He has rushed for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

Below are other reactions from the national media:

