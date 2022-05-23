Former Tennessee Offensive Lineman James Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee Volunteer offensive lineman James Robinson entered the transfer portal on April 22nd. Now, over a month later, he has announced where he will play at this fall as he plans to return back to the state of Alabama to play at the University of South Alabama.

Robinson, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, was considered a key victory on the recruiting trail at the time for Jeremy Pruitt's staff as he chose Tennessee over Auburn and Texas A&M at the time.

Robinson's career at Tennessee never got on track as he only played in one game during the 2021 season and was a non-participant during the 2020 COVID-19 season.

Robinson always showed promise on the practice field, but his bruiser style of play on the inside was not necessarily ideal for Tennessee's high-octane attack.

Coming out of Carver High School (Ala.), Robinson held offers from over 25 Division 1 schools, including Auburn, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Robinson should still have four years of eligibility remaining at South Alabama.