Former Tennessee Staff Member Set to Join Butch Jones Inaugural Staff at Arkansas State

John Sebastian Shalala is set to join Butch Jones's staff in Jonesboro (Ark.). The news was first reported by Vols Wire. 

Shalala came to Knoxville in 2016 to work on Jones's staff as a defensive graduate assistant. Shalala left Knoxville to go to Mississippi State as a defensive quality control assistant, and he primarily worked with linebackers during that time. 

His role on Jones's staff has not yet been revealed but he is one of just three coaching hires made to this point, so he is likely moving into an on-field role from the looks of it. 

Shalala's stint at Tennessee spanned three years, and he has continued to rise up the ranks since. 

Jones has also hired well-known offensive coordinator, Major Applewhite, to his staff. 

