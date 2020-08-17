SI.com
Volunteer Country
Former Tennessee tight end signed to NFL roster

Jake Nichols

Alex Ellis is headed to New England.

The former Tennessee tight end signed with the Patriots on Monday, but contract details are unspecified at this time.

News of the signing came from Allan Bell of CBS SportsLine.

Upon entering the league in 2016, Ellis played for the Tennessee Titans.

He then went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, the New Orleans Saints in 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and, now, New England in 2020.

Ellis graduated from Delmar High School in Delaware. 

At Tennessee, he started as a walk-on before earning a scholarship his junior season.

During his senior year on Rocky Top, Ellis made eight catches for 117 yards, with the best game of his career against Northwestern in the 2016 Outback Bowl.

That day, Ellis made three catches for 74 yards, including a career-long 42-yard grab.

It should be noted that, in statistics, Ellis never popped off the page at Tennessee.

But Ellis’ work ethic pushed the Delaware native into the NFL, just like it has done for many other Tennessee tight ends— and could for many to come, too.

