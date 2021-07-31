Former Tennessee WR Expected to Transfer to Play for NFL Legend

On June 24th, Malachi Wideman announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

"Greetings Vol family, first of all I want to thank you wholeheartedly for welcoming me to the University of Tennessee," Wideman wrote on his Twitter. "It has been an eye opening experience to be part of such team. I have learned lifelong lessons and made lifelong relationships with people I plan to keep in my life and I would like to thank Coach Pruitt and his staff for recruiting me and seeing my potential to be not only a great athlete but a better man.

"Unfortunately, after taking a lot of things into great consideration I have decided to do what is best for me and my family. I am embarking on a future that will allow me to showcase my God-given talents on a solid platform in basketball and football. I will always have love for Tennessee and my fellow teammates, but at this time God, has compelled me to choose another path. I have entered the transfer portal."

Now, more than a month later, Wideman appears to have landed at an interesting spot which is at Jackson State for Deion Sanders program, according to a report from the Clarion-Ledger. Wideman is expected to play both football and basketball at the HBCU.

Coming out of Venice High School (Fla.), Wideman was a consensus top-200 player in each sport. However, due to COVID and nagging injuries, Wideman was unable to get his career on track at Tennessee.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 blanket eligibility waiver.