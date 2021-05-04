Former Vol Ja'Waun James Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Ahead of last season, former Tennessee Volunteer offensive tackle Ju'Waun James opted out of the season due to COVID concerns related to the recent birth of his son. James, set to return this fall to the playing field, will miss another season for the Broncos, as news broke earlier today revealing he has suffered a season-ending injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. "Broncos' OT Ja'Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles working out today away from the team facility, per sources," Schefter wrote on Twitter. "James' $10 million salary for the upcoming season now is in jeopardy being that Denver no longer is obligated to pay him with him working out off site."

The potential loss of $10 million dollars is a major blow to James, but his decision to opt out last fall could actually double the money lost to $20 million, according to Schefter.

"Broncos' OT Ja'Wuan James’ contract tolled last year, so he was playing under his 2020 contract this year, which had $10 million guaranteed for skill and injury, and another $10 million in 2021. So it’s a $20 million potential torn Achilles injury today," Schefter would later write."

Ultimately, James's health is the major factor in this news, but watching how Denver handles the situation with their star right tackle should be interesting.

James has recorded 65 starts in his NFL Career since being selected in the first round in the 2014 NFL Draft. While at Tennessee, James started 49 straight games for the Vols, setting a school record for most starts by an offensive lineman.