VolMaven
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Former Vol Ryan Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

Cory Sanning

After entering his name into the graduate transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson has announced via his Twitter account that he plans to transfer to Georgia Tech for this upcoming season.

“After careful consideration, discussion with my family, and many prayers, I have decided to continue my education and football career at the Georgia Institute of Technology,” the statement said. “I’m excited to be a Yellow Jacket and looking forward to a great season!”

Johnson started all 12 games for the Vols during the 2018 season and had made 16 consecutive before seeing his role reduced in 2019.

During his career at Tennessee, Johnson made the SEC Academic Honor Roll and took home the football program’s Commitment to Academic Excellence Award in 2018.

It is unclear what Johnson’s role will be at Georgia Tech, but given the reasons behind his decision to transfer, it would be foreseeable that he will see increased playing time under head coach Geoff Collins. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

By The Numbers: Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

Cory Sanning

Tennessee is heading to Jacksonville to take on Indiana in the 75th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Here is how both teams fare by the numbers.

Mental Errors, Lack of Execution Haunt No. 19 Vols in Loss to No. 13 Memphis

Cory Sanning

A lack of late execution down the stretch came back to haunt the Vols in a 51-47 loss to 13th-ranked Memphis on Saturday, snapping Tennessee's 31-game home winning streak.

VIDEO: Guard Josiah-Jordan James postgame vs. Memphis

Cory Sanning

Tennessee freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James met with the media following UT's 51-47 loss to Memphis at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Postgame vs. Memphis

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the Vols' 51-47 loss to Memphis at Thompson-Boling Arena. Hear everything that UT's leading man had to say.

VIDEO: Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway Postgame

Cory Sanning

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway took to the podium following the Tigers' 51-47 win over Tennessee on Saturday.

Live Updates: Memphis (8-1) at Tennessee (7-1)

Cory Sanning

Follow along with live updates and join the discussion as 19th-ranked Tennessee hosts 13th-ranked Memphis at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Trio of Vols Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Cory Sanning

Tennessee’s freshman trio of Henry To’o To’o, Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright earned SEC All-Freshman honors, the conference announced on Thursday.

Davis Tallies 1,000th Career Point as No. 23 Tennessee Routs Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee forward Rennia Davis tallied crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the 23rd-ranked Lady Vols throttled Colorado State on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Kellie Harper postgame vs. Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper addressed reporters on Wednesday following the Lady Vols' 79-41 win over Colorado State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Horston, Davis, Massengill postgame vs. Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee players Jordan Horston, Rennia Davis and Jazmine Massengill met with the media following UT's 79-41 win over Colorado State on Wednesday.