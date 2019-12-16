Former Vol Ryan Johnson Announces Transfer Destination

After entering his name into the graduate transfer portal, former Tennessee offensive lineman Ryan Johnson has announced via his Twitter account that he plans to transfer to Georgia Tech for this upcoming season.

“After careful consideration, discussion with my family, and many prayers, I have decided to continue my education and football career at the Georgia Institute of Technology,” the statement said. “I’m excited to be a Yellow Jacket and looking forward to a great season!”

Johnson started all 12 games for the Vols during the 2018 season and had made 16 consecutive before seeing his role reduced in 2019.

During his career at Tennessee, Johnson made the SEC Academic Honor Roll and took home the football program’s Commitment to Academic Excellence Award in 2018.

It is unclear what Johnson’s role will be at Georgia Tech, but given the reasons behind his decision to transfer, it would be foreseeable that he will see increased playing time under head coach Geoff Collins.