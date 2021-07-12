Former Vol QB Kaidon Salter's Transfer Destination Revealed

The former Tennessee QB has announced his new college destination

Texas quarterback Kaidon Salter’s career on Rocky Top never got started. Salter was dismissed following a second incident with UTPD last month, but it did not take long for him to find a new landing spot.

Salter will head to Liberty to play for the Flames and Head Coach Hugh Freeze, as first reported by Matt Zenits of ON3 Sports.

Following the dismissal from Tennessee, Salter issued a statement about his time and future plans.

Salter has yet to make a public statement regarding the news, but he tweeted early last week his recruitment was closed.

Salter will have four years of eligibility remaining, and if he gets everything together off the field, he should be considered a major win for Hugh Freeze, as he adds another talented quarterback to his room.

Coming out of high school he was a top-150 recruit nationally, according to 247 Sports. Below is his SI All-American evaluation.

“A big arm with good touch, makes throws sideline to sideline. Great anticipation on his throws, hitting receivers on time. Could stand to improve his throwing motion, as it lacks some fluidity. Salter has the quickness, big arm and all the raw tools to develop in a suitable Power 5 quarterback. With some more work on his motion off the field, and some added weight he’ll have a chance to compete for a job early in his college career.”

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, andFacebook.

Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Daleand Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and the newest addition to the team, Trenton, on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up-to-the-minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.