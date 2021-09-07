VFL Reeves-Maybin Named Captain for Lions

The VFL linebacker will serve as the special teams captain for Detroit this NFL season

Jalen Reeves-Maybin served as a linebacker for the University of Tennessee from 2013-2016, accumulating 240 tackles over the course of 39 games, 105 of which occurred in his junior year that also saw him sack the quarterback six times. Reeves-Maybin's career on Rocky Top was good enough for the Detroit Lions to spend a fourth round draft pick on the Clarksville native in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Reeves-Maybin has been in Detroit ever since, recording 88 tackles in 55 games as a pro. The 6'1" former Vol has primarily made his impact known on special teams for the Lions, and his success in the past four seasons has earned him team captain honors for the upcoming NFL season.

The Detroit Lions Twitter page officially announced Reeves-Maybin as their special teams captain for the upcoming season, a role that opened up due to Detroit parting ways with 16-year veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach.

See the official tweet from the Detroit Lions below:

Reeves-Maybin's professional success on special teams should come as no surprise, as he impressed on that front as a true freshman in 2013 for Tennessee, recording a team-best 11 special teams tackles according to detroitlions.com.

Reeves-Maybin will look to take advantage of the honor bestowed upon him by his teammates of leading an important group of players for Detroit. The VFL has not missed an NFL game since 2018, and if there is one thing special teams is all about, it's consistency.

Photo Credit: Pride of Detroit

