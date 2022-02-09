Skip to main content

Former Vols Assistant Coach Takes Local Head Coaching Role

Former Tennessee Volunteers assistant Joe Osovet is now the head coach at Heritage High School in Maryville. 

Osovet joined Jeremy Pruitt's initial staff in an off-field role and was quickly elevated to an on-field role as tight ends coach in 2020 after serving as a director of player development in 2018 and director of football programming in 2019. 

Osovet was an integral part in helping Tennessee sign Tiyon Evans, Miles Campbell, Aaron Willis, and several other coveted prospects. 

After Pruitt's termination, Osovet was not retained by Josh Heupel, but he has remained in the Knoxville area since and has consulted with multiple high schools just offering up his knowledge of up-tempo offenses. 

Osovet was named as the 10th football coach at Heritage earlier today. 

Prior to his time at Tennessee, Osovet was one of the top coaches in the Junior College ranks, and he was the mastermind behind the Bolt-RPO offense. 

His mind alone should help Heritage to have early success on the, but he will have his work cut out for him as the Mountaineers are coming off an 0-10 season. 

